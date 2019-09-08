Carl "Ugly" Livesay (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Ugly" Livesay.
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

AUGUSTA-Livesay, Carl "Ugly" 90, died Mon., Sept. 2, 2019. Memorial gathering 1 - 3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Carl was born in Colorado Springs, CO on July 7, 1929, to the late Marie Catherine (Whelen) and Carl Livesay. He was a machinist at Beechcraft. Carl was a member of the KS Muzzleloading Association. On Sept. 2, 1950, he married Barbara (Ralls) in Raton, NM, who preceded him in death. Survived by: son, Don Livesay (Beth); daughters, Melody Marteney (Bill), Terri Colby (Rick), Linda Parsons (Fred); grandchildren, Jon, Dennis, Eric, Jake, Mandy, Patrick; numerous great grandchildren. Memorials to KS Muzzleloading Assoc.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.