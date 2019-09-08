AUGUSTA-Livesay, Carl "Ugly" 90, died Mon., Sept. 2, 2019. Memorial gathering 1 - 3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Carl was born in Colorado Springs, CO on July 7, 1929, to the late Marie Catherine (Whelen) and Carl Livesay. He was a machinist at Beechcraft. Carl was a member of the KS Muzzleloading Association. On Sept. 2, 1950, he married Barbara (Ralls) in Raton, NM, who preceded him in death. Survived by: son, Don Livesay (Beth); daughters, Melody Marteney (Bill), Terri Colby (Rick), Linda Parsons (Fred); grandchildren, Jon, Dennis, Eric, Jake, Mandy, Patrick; numerous great grandchildren. Memorials to KS Muzzleloading Assoc.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019