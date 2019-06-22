Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl (Wendell) Rempel. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rempel, Carl (Wendell) 57, died, June 19, 2019. He was born November 19, 1961 in Elkhart Indiana to Wendell and Janice Rempel. He attended Reedley High School, Bethel College and the University of Kansas. Carl married June (Funk) Rempel on April 4, 1987. Carl worked at Prairie View as a Marriage and Family therapist. He was an avid runner and enjoyed golfing. He attended church at Hope Mennonite and later First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita. He enjoyed weekly breakfasts with his Men's Breakfast group, even continuing when he entered into care at Oxford Grand. He continued to love watching KU basketball and Raiders football. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Janice Rempel of Reedley, CA. Survivors include his wife, June (Funk) Rempel of Wichita, sons Ethan and Graham and daughter Stephanie; sisters Michelle Roman (Billy), Lori Regier (Myron); brothers-in-law Wendell Funk (Shelley), Russell Funk (Vicki), parents-in-law Loren and Heleen Funk, and stepmother Aleta Rempel, along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Mennonite Brethren Church on June 23, 3:00 pm. Memorials to Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Divide Co, and The Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, Wichita.

Rempel, Carl (Wendell) 57, died, June 19, 2019. He was born November 19, 1961 in Elkhart Indiana to Wendell and Janice Rempel. He attended Reedley High School, Bethel College and the University of Kansas. Carl married June (Funk) Rempel on April 4, 1987. Carl worked at Prairie View as a Marriage and Family therapist. He was an avid runner and enjoyed golfing. He attended church at Hope Mennonite and later First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita. He enjoyed weekly breakfasts with his Men's Breakfast group, even continuing when he entered into care at Oxford Grand. He continued to love watching KU basketball and Raiders football. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Janice Rempel of Reedley, CA. Survivors include his wife, June (Funk) Rempel of Wichita, sons Ethan and Graham and daughter Stephanie; sisters Michelle Roman (Billy), Lori Regier (Myron); brothers-in-law Wendell Funk (Shelley), Russell Funk (Vicki), parents-in-law Loren and Heleen Funk, and stepmother Aleta Rempel, along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Mennonite Brethren Church on June 23, 3:00 pm. Memorials to Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp, Divide Co, and The Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, Wichita. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close