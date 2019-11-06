Guest Book View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Armstrong, Carl Rex 79, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Viewing 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 with Celebration of life following at 11 a.m., all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Carl's family requests visitors please wear red if comfortable to celebrate the Nebraska Cornhuskers #1 fan. Private graveside service at a later date will be at Howard Cemetery, Howard, KS. Carl was born in Oswego, Kansas on August 28, 1940, to the late Margorie (Evans) Armstrong Gibbon and Rexford Ernie Armstrong. He retired as an expeditor at Cessna. On September 13, 1963 he married Edna (Bell) Armstrong in Miami, Oklahoma and she survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Carla Hess and husband Rick of Augusta; daughter, Sherry Seifert and husband Dale of Parsons; and son, Shane Armstrong and wife Holly of Wichita; grandchildren, Aubrey Farley and husband Brandon, Alec Hess, Taylor and Jaden Shryock, Kyle Seifert and wife Hayden, Shanna Ash and husband, and Brinn, Jett, and Elle Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Korbin Rexford Gene Farley, Makenzi Farley, Braiden Ruffo, Holland Seifert and expecting River Farley. He was preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Owen, Hope, Andrew and Angel Armstrong and father Rexford Armstrong, mother Margorie (Evans) Armstrong Gibbon and step father Frank Gibbon. Memorial donations may be made to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087; or NewSpring Church, Inc., 12200 East 21st Street North, Wichita KS 67206.



AUGUSTA-Armstrong, Carl Rex 79, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Viewing 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 with Celebration of life following at 11 a.m., all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Carl's family requests visitors please wear red if comfortable to celebrate the Nebraska Cornhuskers #1 fan. Private graveside service at a later date will be at Howard Cemetery, Howard, KS. Carl was born in Oswego, Kansas on August 28, 1940, to the late Margorie (Evans) Armstrong Gibbon and Rexford Ernie Armstrong. He retired as an expeditor at Cessna. On September 13, 1963 he married Edna (Bell) Armstrong in Miami, Oklahoma and she survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Carla Hess and husband Rick of Augusta; daughter, Sherry Seifert and husband Dale of Parsons; and son, Shane Armstrong and wife Holly of Wichita; grandchildren, Aubrey Farley and husband Brandon, Alec Hess, Taylor and Jaden Shryock, Kyle Seifert and wife Hayden, Shanna Ash and husband, and Brinn, Jett, and Elle Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Korbin Rexford Gene Farley, Makenzi Farley, Braiden Ruffo, Holland Seifert and expecting River Farley. He was preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Owen, Hope, Andrew and Angel Armstrong and father Rexford Armstrong, mother Margorie (Evans) Armstrong Gibbon and step father Frank Gibbon. Memorial donations may be made to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087; or NewSpring Church, Inc., 12200 East 21st Street North, Wichita KS 67206. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close