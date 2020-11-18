1/1
Carl Swisher
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl Swisher
December 14, 1933 - November 16, 2020
Pratt, Kansas - Carl Dan Swisher, 86, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at South Wind Home. He was born December 14, 1933 on the family farm outside of Pratt to Oliver Francis and Dessie Florence (Barnes) Swisher. Carl married Donna Mae (Mease) Swisher on January 23, 1959 in Pratt. They were married for 61 years.
Carl graduated from Sawyer High School in 1951. He was a farmer. He attended Sawyer Christian Church in his younger years. He was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge #1451, Kanza Coop Board and Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was an avid motorcyclist.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Brad (Krista) Swisher of Pratt; daughter, Christy (Terry) Romanko of Troy, Missouri; brother, Howard Swisher of Pratt; grandchildren, Megan (James) Woods and Annie Swisher both of Pratt, Becca (Ben) Henning of Cunningham and Jacob (Kalyn) Patton, Curtis Patton and Derek Patton, all of Troy, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Patton, Savannah Patton, Andrew Patton, Rose Patton, Jeremiah Slayden, Brody Henning, Liam Henning, Tucker Henning and Makenzie Woods.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary with John Hamm presiding. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.
Memorials may be made to BPOE Elks Lodge #1451 or South Wind Home in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
Funeral services provided by
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
300 Country Club Road
Pratt, KS 67124
620-672-6436
