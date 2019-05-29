Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Wayne Roush. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Roush, Carl Wayne passed from this life into his heavenly home on May 25, 2019. He was born October 29, 1949 in Caldwell, KS to Vernon & Janell (Triplett) Roush. He married Kathy Clarke July 20, 1974. They had 2 children: David (Sarah) Roush and Amy (James) Mathis. Carl had 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Kirk (Carmen) Roush, Connie (Marshall) McKee and Carol (Jon) Hutchinson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was a man of God, always searching for hidden truths from the scriptures. He loved tending his garden; taking walks outside, and spending time with his loved ones. A gathering with family & friends will be 9:00 am, Saturday, June 1st, with Memorial Service at 10:00 am, both at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Voice of the Martyrs - in memory of Carl, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Broadway Mortuary.



Roush, Carl Wayne passed from this life into his heavenly home on May 25, 2019. He was born October 29, 1949 in Caldwell, KS to Vernon & Janell (Triplett) Roush. He married Kathy Clarke July 20, 1974. They had 2 children: David (Sarah) Roush and Amy (James) Mathis. Carl had 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Kirk (Carmen) Roush, Connie (Marshall) McKee and Carol (Jon) Hutchinson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was a man of God, always searching for hidden truths from the scriptures. He loved tending his garden; taking walks outside, and spending time with his loved ones. A gathering with family & friends will be 9:00 am, Saturday, June 1st, with Memorial Service at 10:00 am, both at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Voice of the Martyrs - in memory of Carl, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close