Roush, Carl Wayne passed from this life into his heavenly home on May 25, 2019. He was born October 29, 1949 in Caldwell, KS to Vernon & Janell (Triplett) Roush. He married Kathy Clarke July 20, 1974. They had 2 children: David (Sarah) Roush and Amy (James) Mathis. Carl had 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Kirk (Carmen) Roush, Connie (Marshall) McKee and Carol (Jon) Hutchinson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was a man of God, always searching for hidden truths from the scriptures. He loved tending his garden; taking walks outside, and spending time with his loved ones. A gathering with family & friends will be 9:00 am, Saturday, June 1st, with Memorial Service at 10:00 am, both at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Voice of the Martyrs - in memory of Carl, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
