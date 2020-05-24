BELLINGHAM, WA-Shewmaker, Carl Wayne It is with deep and abiding grief that we announce the death of Carl Wayne Shewmaker, who passed away peacefully in Bellingham on May 5, 2020. His smile lit up so very many lives, in very many places, and his memory remains a source of comfort, strength, and joy. Memorial services will be scheduled when safe gathering is possible. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to organizations that work, as he did, on behalf of workers, social justice, and the good of the human community are welcome.



