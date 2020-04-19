ROSE HILL-Wells, Carl age 83, passed away April 14, 2020 at his home in Rose Hill. He served in the United States Army for 20 years and retired as Staff Sergeant. Visitation will be Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Wells; parents, Clayton A. Sr and Florence (Stone) Wells; brother Clayton A. Wells Jr; sisters, Estella, Lucinda K., and Karen S. Wells. He is survived by his sons, Carl E. (Donna) and Daniel A. Wells; daughters, Cherryl Myers and Mary Jackson; sisters, Judy F. Cuppy, Carrol Vitello, Martha Jane Stanford, Margaret Ann Smith, Delores K. Kee, and Karleen Jackson; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Rd #211, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020