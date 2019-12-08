Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Bribiesca Lasater. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Eastminster Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Notice

Lasater, Carla Bribiesca 48, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, was joyously welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Hutchinson, Kansas, Carla spent most of her life in Wichita where she played soccer at South High School and graduated from Friends University. Carla was many things to many people, but first and foremost, she was a faithful servant to the Lord. She devoted her time teaching Sunday School, volunteering at church and her children's schools, and was a member of Bible Study Fellowship. Carla enjoyed photography, running, watching her children participate in various sporting activities, and dancing to music in the mornings while making her family pancakes. With a passion for helping others, Carla was rarely seen without a smile that would light up the room. Her generous and kind heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Survived by her husband, Thomas J. Lasater; parents, Bobby and Vivian Bribiesca; sons, John, Charles, Henry Lasater, and Ronnie Kilmer; daughter, Courtleigh Kilmer (Tony Suellentrop); grandchild, Lucas Suellentrop; sisters, Camille (Glenn) Nyberg and Candace Bribiesca (Jason Karageorge) of San Francisco; and nephew and niece, Ajay and Norah Karageorge. Visitation is Thursday, December 12 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service is Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:00 am at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Erik Proffitt #19 Memorial Fund, 7009 E. 14th St., Wichita, KS 67206; and Eastminster Presbyterian Church Foundation, 1958 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at:

