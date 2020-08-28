VALLEY CENTER-Farrell, Carla (Armstrong) 61, passed away peacefully Monday, August 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by family after battling Early Onset Alzheimers. She was born in 1958 in Wichita, Ks. to Carlos "Corky" Armstrong and Bev (Lehman) Armstrong. She grew up in Valley Center, Ks. and graduated high school in 1976. She married Denny Farrell on October 15, 1977. She was the payroll clerk for 37 years at The Kansas Masonic Home. She was active in the Valley Players and United Methodist Church choir. She loved reading and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Jackie Farrell (2009). Survivors include her loving husband Denny Farrell of 42 years; daughter Paris (Farrell) McGinn, her son-in-law Kendall McGinn; grandchildren Lane, Caden and Jace McGinn; sister Ande Armstrong; nieces Aubrie Miller (Mason), Bailey Miller, Brandi Vigneron and Alex Skupny; nephew Todd (Stacey) Perry; great-nieces Rylie Davis, Liz and Allie Perry; beloved dog and companion "Corky". Visitation at the LeVenue in Valley Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 28. The Celebration of Life will be held at the LeVenue, 109 W. Main St, Valley Center at 10:30 a.m. on August 29. Graveside following at Valley Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St #300, Newton, Ks. 67114 and Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, Ks. Condolences may be left at www.bakerfhvc.com
.