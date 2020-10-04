1/1
Carlos Vasquez
1936 - 2020
Carlos Vasquez
September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Carlos Julian Vasquez,age 84, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Carlos was born February 16, 1936 in Yuma, Arizona to Guillermo and Esther (Ortega) Vasquez. Loving husband and father, he worked for the Diocese of Orange, California for 25 years as a Financial Controller and was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, Korean War Era. He lived his faith in action through the lay Carmelites and Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Margarito Vasquez, Ernesto Vasquez, Guillermo Vasquez, sister Teresa Brambilla, daughter-in-law Jennifer Vasquez, and granddaughter Heather Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 48 years Doloris Vasquez, one son John C. Vasquez, two daughters Maria (Chris) Stewart, Christina Vasquez, one brother Roger Vasquez, grandchildren Robert Vasquez, John M. Vasquez, Demi Garza, Teresa Stewart, Rose Stewart, Thomas Stewart, Joseph Stewart, Anthony Stewart, Mary Stewart, and a host of relatives and friends. A rosary service for Carlos will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St, Wichita, KS 67212. A Catholic Funeral Mass service will occur Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212, with graveside service to follow at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E. 45th St N., Bel Aire, KS 67226. Flowers may be sent to DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, 201 S Hydraulic Ave, Wichita KS 67211. Memorial Contributions can be made to: A Better Choice, Lords Diner, Casting Nets, Boys Town, and Catholic Diocese Seminary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Devorssflanaganhunt.com for the Vasquez family.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
OCT
7
Graveside service
Ascension Cemetery
