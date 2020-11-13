1/1
Carmen Marcella Hobbie
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Marcella Hobbie
March 6, 1933 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 87, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The family requests that masks be worn during the service. She was preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Lida Huenergardt; beloved husband, Duane Hobbie; and brother, Paul Huenergardt. Survivors include sons, Warren Hobbie and Kevin (Kim) Hobbie; daughters, Marcie (Kurt) Holtz and Lisa Hobbie; brothers, George (Jane) Huenergardt and Clarence (Sue) Huenergardt; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 12, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 12, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved