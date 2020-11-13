Carmen Marcella Hobbie
March 6, 1933 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 87, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The family requests that masks be worn during the service. She was preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Lida Huenergardt; beloved husband, Duane Hobbie; and brother, Paul Huenergardt. Survivors include sons, Warren Hobbie and Kevin (Kim) Hobbie; daughters, Marcie (Kurt) Holtz and Lisa Hobbie; brothers, George (Jane) Huenergardt and Clarence (Sue) Huenergardt; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.