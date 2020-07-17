1/1
Carmen O. Alvarado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvarado, Carmen O. 97, peacefully passed to her permanent home on Friday, May 29, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 20, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand. The daughter of Elias and Carmen Ontiveros, was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters, her daughter, Rosario Alvarado, and her grandson, Caleb Gaston. Survivors include her daughters, Blanche (Bill) Roman, Rosemarie (David) Gaston, and Dolores Davenport; seven grandchildren, Billy (Michelle) Roman, Zac Roman, Mara Roman, Micah (Mark) Schloegel, Sergio (Rachel) Roman, Danny Roman and Elexia (Doug) Faulkner, fifteen great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia, Tess, Brianna (Gage), Indiana (Amanda), Carson, Romi, Lizzie, Lola, Duke, Mila, Rhona, Jude, Etta , Daelyn (Reagan); three great-great grandchildren, Parker, Will, and Lila; and beloved nieces and nephews. Memorials to: The Lord's Diner or Comcare. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved