Alvarado, Carmen O. 97, peacefully passed to her permanent home on Friday, May 29, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 20, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand. The daughter of Elias and Carmen Ontiveros, was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters, her daughter, Rosario Alvarado, and her grandson, Caleb Gaston. Survivors include her daughters, Blanche (Bill) Roman, Rosemarie (David) Gaston, and Dolores Davenport; seven grandchildren, Billy (Michelle) Roman, Zac Roman, Mara Roman, Micah (Mark) Schloegel, Sergio (Rachel) Roman, Danny Roman and Elexia (Doug) Faulkner, fifteen great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia, Tess, Brianna (Gage), Indiana (Amanda), Carson, Romi, Lizzie, Lola, Duke, Mila, Rhona, Jude, Etta , Daelyn (Reagan); three great-great grandchildren, Parker, Will, and Lila; and beloved nieces and nephews. Memorials to: The Lord's Diner or Comcare. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
