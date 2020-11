Carmen Teresa Arteaga BlakeJanuary 21, 1943 - November 4, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Carmen Teresa Arteaga Blake, 77, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Rosary will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm, and Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 am, both at Church of the Magdalen. Preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Antolina Arteaga; brother, Robert Arteaga; sister, Josephine Leer, and grandson, Blake Shaffer. Survived by her daughters, Teri (Mitch) Gee, Keli (Kevin) Shaffer, Brandi Blake; Son, Tony (Cara) Blake; grandchildren, Bailey Semeniuk, Camille Gee, Taryn Daniels, Crandall Blake, Lawson Shaffer, Carlin Blake, Kolton Shaffer; and nephew, Bobby Leer. A memorial fund has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: