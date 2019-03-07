NIXA, MO-Gardner, Carol A. 80 years young, of Nixa, MO passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Independence, KS on February 12, 1939 to Charles Edward Clay and Lola Maxine Lindley Clay. Carol was raised in Andover, KS. On February 7, 1959 she married the love of her life, Oness Neill Gardner. Neill and Carol had five children. She was an amazing mom and homemaker. For her complete obituary and donation information, please visit klingnerfuneralhome.com. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Andover Church of Christ, Andover.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019