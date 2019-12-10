Holmes, Carol A. Age 87, passed away December 6, 2019, born to Lester and Thelma Wisdom. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; and granddaughter, Valerie Valdois. Carol is survived by her children, Greg Holmes, Scott Holmes, and Marsha (Russ) Valdois; sister, Hope (Neal) Higinbotham; 8 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Little Early Childhood Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019