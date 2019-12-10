Carol A. Holmes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Holmes.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Holmes, Carol A. Age 87, passed away December 6, 2019, born to Lester and Thelma Wisdom. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; and granddaughter, Valerie Valdois. Carol is survived by her children, Greg Holmes, Scott Holmes, and Marsha (Russ) Valdois; sister, Hope (Neal) Higinbotham; 8 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 1:00pm, Thursday, December 9, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Little Early Childhood Center.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon