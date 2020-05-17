Karr, Carol A. Age 82, passed away May 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gary B. Karr; sons, Brian Meeks (Adriane) and Vince Guirino (Shelley); three grandchildren. Private Graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45th St. N, Wichita, KS 67204. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.