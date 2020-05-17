Carol A. Karr
1938 - 2020
Karr, Carol A. Age 82, passed away May 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gary B. Karr; sons, Brian Meeks (Adriane) and Vince Guirino (Shelley); three grandchildren. Private Graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45th St. N, Wichita, KS 67204. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Brian, I am so sorry about the loss of your mother. She could not have asked for a better son. Please know that you and Adriane are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Morriss
Friend
