Carol A. Worley (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of the Brethren
1103 N. Jefferson St
Wichita, KS
Notice
Worley, Carol A. Age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lauren; daughter, Paula Worley (Michael Jensen); granddaughters, Lydia and Ava Jensen; siblings, Pearl (Nathandale) Farris and Bill (Margaret) Winter; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Dale Worley. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She was abundantly and quietly generous. Memorial service will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Church of the Brethren, 1103 N. Jefferson St. Wichita, KS, 67203. A memorial has been established in her name with First Church of the Brethren. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
