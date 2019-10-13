Carol Ann Lewis (1945 - 2019)
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Lewis, Carol Ann 74, loving sister and friend, died October 9, 2019. A visitation with family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Broadway Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, at Lakeview Cemetery. Carol was born on March 7, 1945 in Wichita to T. Ray and Ethel Lewis. She worked in the insurance industry for most of her adult life locating and developing clientele for senior insurance sales personnel. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest brother, Robert Lewis. She is survived by her sole remaining brother, George Lewis of Alexandria, VA. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019
