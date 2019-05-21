Carol Ann (Schweer) Reffner

VALLEY CENTER-Reffner, Carol Ann 84, entered into rest on Friday, May 17, 2019. Retired Valley Center City Clerk and City Administrator. Preceded by her husband of 64 years, Edward Reffner, and her parents George & Alice Schweer. Survived by her children Steve Reffner, Dianna Wirths (James) & Sheri Doolen; grandchildren, Jason Reffner (Julie), Lisa Clubb (Anthony), Jarod Reffner (Erin), Douglas Doolen (Kelli), Sarah Torrance (Scott), & Gregory Doolen; step grandchildren, Mike Wirths & Renee Frisk (Keith); 12 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren. Vis 5-7 p.m., Tues, May 21; Service 10 a.m., Wed, May 22, both at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2019
