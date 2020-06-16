Carol "Dianne" Byers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byers, Carol "Dianne" passed peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wichita. She was born on May 23, 1952 in Marshalltown, IA the daughter of Eldon Eugene and Mabel Darlene Gohring. Survived by daughter, Shelly (Joey) Sprinke; mother, Mabel Darlene Gohring; brother, David Gohring; two sisters, Susan Palmer and Sherry Miller; grandchildren, Kelsea Williams and Cody Williams; stepgrandchildren, Nikki Sprinkle and Brett Sprinkle; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Majors and Lillian Williams. Graveside Services 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Goddard, KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved