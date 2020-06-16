Byers, Carol "Dianne" passed peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wichita. She was born on May 23, 1952 in Marshalltown, IA the daughter of Eldon Eugene and Mabel Darlene Gohring. Survived by daughter, Shelly (Joey) Sprinke; mother, Mabel Darlene Gohring; brother, David Gohring; two sisters, Susan Palmer and Sherry Miller; grandchildren, Kelsea Williams and Cody Williams; stepgrandchildren, Nikki Sprinkle and Brett Sprinkle; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Majors and Lillian Williams. Graveside Services 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Goddard, KS.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.