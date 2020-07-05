Moreland, Carol Cammack passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1936 in Parsons, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolphus, and Viola (Bradfield) Cammack. Survived by her husband of 30 years, Jay Moreland; children, Jae Deane, Janea (James) Lane and David; grandchildren, James, Jarl and Jolene; Gwen Crump. Special hugs to Debbie, Deb and Don Palmer, Danny Thomas and other members of Interstate Bowling Team. Inurnment to be held at a later date in Independence, KS, Mt. Hope Cemetery.



