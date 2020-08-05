Carol Castelli

Castelli, Carol 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died August 2, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, Aug. 7, at First Evangelical Free Church. She is survived by her husband, Harry; sons, Jim (Brenda) Castelli of Salina, KS and Tom (Denise) Castelli of Oklahoma City, OK; daughters, Susie (Jed) Holmes and Julie (Marty) Keenan, all of Wichita; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with First Evangelical Free Church. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.