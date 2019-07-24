Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol "C.R." Hornbaker. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Send Flowers Notice

Hornbaker, Carol "C.R." passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Prairie Village, KS. He recently celebrated his 92nd birthday on July 15. C.R. was born in 1927 to Ray and Rosa Hornbaker. He was the second of four children. C.R. grew up on the family farm near Stafford, KS. He graduated college from Fort Hays State and entered military service in 1950. After two years in Germany, C.R. returned to Great Bend, KS. He married his first wife Marlene (Mull) Worley, and had three children. As a home builder in Great Bend, he began a long career and love of construction work. In 1966, C.R. and his family moved to Wichita, KS. In Wichita, C.R. worked for others and ultimately for himself as a builder, developer and apartment owner. In 1973, C.R. married Georgia Alice (Brown) Hornbaker and they spent 43 happy years together. C.R. was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Eileen, and wife, Georgia. He is survived by his sister Joy Tharrington of Caldwell, ID, and brother Harold Hornbaker of Stafford, KS; by his children Kim Benzel of Collinsville, OK, Kelly Hornbaker of Olathe, KS, Diane Harris of Wichita, KS, and Ky Hornbaker of Lake Quivira, KS; by 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. C.R. loved and supported his family and friends, and in turn they loved him dearly. Growing up on the farm taught C.R. an uncompromising work ethic, and for him work was his passion, and he shared that passion with many people through his life. He was a leader and mentor, helping countless others learn, plan, organize and build whatever project they could dream. C.R.'s love of the farm was always present throughout his life. He enjoyed long conversations with his brother planning farm activities throughout the season. C.R. traveled back to the farm each year for harvest, clearly a highlight for him. Perhaps he will be best remembered most for his outgoing personality, fun-loving nature and kind heart he was given by his mother. C.R. had a deep faith in God and served others relentlessly. He was a charter member of Faith Christian Church in Wichita, KS, in 1978. Over the course of the next several decades, he supported or oversaw construction of many church projects including the day care center. Every Sunday morning, C.R. could be found leading a Bible class as he loved teaching others about the word of God. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, Wichita. A life celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Faith Christian Church, Wichita. A graveside service will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Peace Creek Cemetery, Stafford, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in C.R.'s name to Faith Christian Church, 2110 W. 45th St., Wichita, KS, 67217.



