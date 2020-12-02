Carol J Jackson

June 18, 1937 - November 29, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Carol Joan Jackson, 83, passed away November 29, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center. Carol was born Jun 18, 1937 in Wichita, KS to George W. And Dorothy O. (Toogood) Prothero. She graduated from Wichita High School West in 1956. On November 25, 1978 she married Homer Lee Jackson in Las Vegas, NV and lived in Montezuma, KS. In 2012, they became residents of Sedgwick Plaza Senior Living in Wichita, KS. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, sons Stan and Greg Brosius. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver. Thank you to all the caregivers at Sedgwick Plaza Senior Living and Wesley Medical Center. Arrangements by Old Mission Mortuary, Wichita, KS.





