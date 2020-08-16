Phillips, Carol J. 68, retired medical assistant, was made whole on August 11th following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Ruth J. Johnson (Neighbors). Her memories will be forever cherished by her daughter, Tami (Greg) Garcia; ex-husband, Irne (J. Bradley Robertson) Phillips; best friend, Cory (Tina) Callender; and countless friends and "adopted" children. Please consider donations in her memory to The United Methodist Open Door program, and the Kansas Humane Society.



