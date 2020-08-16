1/2
Carol J. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillips, Carol J. 68, retired medical assistant, was made whole on August 11th following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Ruth J. Johnson (Neighbors). Her memories will be forever cherished by her daughter, Tami (Greg) Garcia; ex-husband, Irne (J. Bradley Robertson) Phillips; best friend, Cory (Tina) Callender; and countless friends and "adopted" children. Please consider donations in her memory to The United Methodist Open Door program, and the Kansas Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved