DERBY-Hiser, Carol Jean 89, peacefully left her earthly life to be with her heavenly father and beloved husband on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019. Visitation with family 2pm - 8pm, Sunday, October 27th; Celebration of Life Service 2pm Monday, October 28th, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Benny Leroy Hiser; father, Harry Raymond Candy; mother, Mona Avonell Harrington Candy; brother, Harry Raymond (Sonny) Candy Jr. Carol is survived by her children, Teresa Hiser (Brian Mangold), Greg Hiser; granddaughter, Madeline Smith; sister, Lois Ogden; close family friends, Phil and Wendi Webber, of Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be designated to The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 or online at CBN.com. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019