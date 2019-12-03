Smith, Carol Jean (Lineback) Age 80, passed away November 30, 2019, born October 6, 1939 to Ralph and Louise Lineback. Carol was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Michael Smith; daughters, Pamela Parker and Cindy Sallinger; brother, Don (Sonia) Lineback; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 5-7pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, with Funeral Service 11:00am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019