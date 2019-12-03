Carol Jean (Lineback) Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean (Lineback) Smith.
Notice
Send Flowers

Smith, Carol Jean (Lineback) Age 80, passed away November 30, 2019, born October 6, 1939 to Ralph and Louise Lineback. Carol was a member of the Sweet Adelines. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Michael Smith; daughters, Pamela Parker and Cindy Sallinger; brother, Don (Sonia) Lineback; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 5-7pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, with Funeral Service 11:00am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.