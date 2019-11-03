Carter, Carol Joan age 86, passed away November 1, 2019. She is survived by her son, Paul (Sandra) Carter; daughter, Melody Carter; grandchildren, Philip Carter and Angela (Cale) Cloutier; sister, Janet Hagan; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her husband, John W. Carter, Jr.; parents, Clinton and Mary Eshom; brother, Donald "Bud" Eshom and sister, Ann Sook. Visitation with family present will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, and funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, with both events at Cochran Mortuary. Carol loved her Lord Jesus, music, and everyone she met. She was always looking for opportunities to share the love of Jesus with others. Her piano playing and lovely alto singing voice were enjoyed by all, even in her last months at Regent Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Her faithful, lifelong care of her daughter, Melody was perhaps her greatest achievement. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial has been established with Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 https://www.samaritanspurse.org. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019