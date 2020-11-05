1/
Carol Johnson
1949 - 2020
March 28, 1949 - October 31, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Carol Johnson, 71, Registered Nurse, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visitation with family will be held 10:00 - 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Central Christian Church parlor. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Bloom. Survived by her husband, Lawrence Johnson of Wichita, KS; daughters, Heidi Johnson of Wichita, KS, Lani (Craig) Swanson of Ceresco, NE; granddaughters, Emery Swanson, and Logan Swanson. Memorials have been established with: His Helping Hands and Orphan Care Ministry, both in care of Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kansas, 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
