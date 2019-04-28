Carpenter, Carol Joyce (Stukey) 62, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sat., April 20, 2019 after her battle with Melanoma. Carol was born to Norman and Wanda (Scott) Stukey on March 27, 1957 in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Carpenter; mother, Wanda (Scott) Ritzdorf; step-father, Fred Ritzdorf; sister, Lavon Kratzer; brother, Dave Stukey & nephew, Vincent Kratzer. Carol is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Clif) Reichenborn, Wichita; step-children, Lonnie, Aundrea & Angela; father, Norman Stukey, Rosehill; sisters, Gale Williamson, Wichita, Gaylene Fitzgerald, Hawaii; granddaughter, Lettye Reichenborn, born on April 19, 2019; companion, Roy Ovalle & numerous nieces, nephews, family & friends that called her "Momma Carol". Celebration of Life: Sat., May 4, 11 a.m., Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita. Memorial Contributions: Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019