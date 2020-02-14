Kuhlman, Carol Dr. Carol Jean Leichliter Kuhlman born on Jan.15, 1939 in Stafford, KS. Passed away on Feb 15, 2020. Daughter of Dale & Mary Leichliter of Nickerson and married to Harold Keith Kuhlman August 30, 1958. She attained her bachelor of music from Ft. Hays, masters of education from WSU, & doctor of education from KU. Carol was a principal for USD259, librarian at WSU. She enjoyed games, reading, & her family. She is survived by her husband Harold Keith Kuhlman of Wichita, & daughters Lori Kuhlman & Lona (Jeff) Gorman of Wichita, 8 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren & Kent (Anne) Leichliter of Missouri. Visitation Broadway Colonial Funeral Home 120 E Broadway, Newton 2/14 6:00-7:30 p.m., service at Cornerstone Bible Church 2535 N Amidon, Wichita 2/15 10: 00 a.m. with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery 5905 W 4th Ave, Hutchinson immediately following. Memorial to: Cornerstone Bible Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020