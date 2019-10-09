Rowan-Brawdy, Carol L. 77, died peacefully in the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jannis Rowan on October 5, 2019, after a courageous battle of cancer. Carol was born on March 14, 1942 in Wichita, KS to Violet Mote. Carol was predeceased by husband, Don Brawdy and sister, Judy Mote. Carol is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Rowan, Larry Mote, Ricky Mote, and Allan Mote, and numerous nieces and nephews of three generations. Besides spending time at church and with family, Carol enjoyed reading and listening to gospel music. Carol touched many lives with her loving and kind spirit. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation 6-8 pm, Friday with a Celebration of Life gathering 1:30 pm, Saturday, both at Broadway Mortuary located at 1147 S. Broadway in Wichita, KS. Share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019