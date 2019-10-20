Van Bibber, Carol L. "Kiki" Died October 17, 2019, in the presence of her husband, James, her daughter, Jenny, her son, Rob, and one of her grandsons, Drew. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son, five grandsons, and five sisters and their families. She was born on September 1, 1941, in Gaylord, Michigan, to the late Verna Jeanne Wray and Alfred Leland Peck. Her father died at an early age and she was raised by her mother and her mother's second husband, Charles Robert Spangler, also deceased. She will be remembered for her happy loving personality, her infectious laugh and her always positive attitude. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the St. Elizabeth Chapel at the Catholic Care Center, 6550 E. 45th St. North. Downing & Lahey Mortuary-East. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019