Hill, Carol Louise (Lundring) Carol Hill, 89, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, in Andover, KS. She was born on May 13, 1929, in Canby, MN to Olaf and Ida (Wigen) Lundring. She graduated from Canby High School as Valedictorian in 1947 and in 1951, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from St Olaf College. Carol loved the sciences and loved her friends and family. She corresponded by letter with everyone she knew. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Phyllis Cruciani, and her former husband, Phillip Hill. Survivors include children: Krista Hill-Combs of Monroe, LA; Susan (Craig) Ihnen of West Des Moines, IA; Rachel Newell of Hesston, KS; Judy (Kevin) Winters of Andover, KS; David (Sherry) Hill of Newton, KS; 14 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. A Celebration of Life will be held May 18 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church in Park City, KS. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019