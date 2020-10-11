Carol Louise OliveriusAugust 22, 1928 - October 7, 2020Salina, Kansas - Carol Louise Oliverius passed away peacefully in her sleep to meet her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2020. Carol was born in Chatsworth, Iowa on August 22nd, 1928 in her mother's family home. She lived in Iowa until age of 9 before moving to Minnesota and living on a farm until she graduated high school in 1947. She then went to college in Long Beach California. Carol married the love of her life, Joseph Oliverius, on September 1, 1972. After his death in 1992, she moved to Haysville, Kansas. In June 2015, she started living at Kenwood View Nursing Home in Salina to be close to her nieces. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Lloyd Wheeler, Husband Joseph Oliverius and brother Gordon Wheeler. She is survived by brothers; Stanley Wheeler, Amarillo, Texas and Danford (Wilma) Wheeler, Stanwood, Washington; and many loving nieces and nephews.