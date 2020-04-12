Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Mae Appling. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Appling, Carol Mae née Cook, of Wichita, KS, passed away March 20, 2020. Carol was born September 29, 1935 in Wichita, KS. A proud North High Redskin, she graduated with the class of 1954. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she wore many hats throughout her life: homemaker, artist, gardener, gifted storyteller, Girl Scout Leader, dance mom, and room mother. She loved crafting, cooking, baking, and decorating for each holiday. She loved the outdoors, traveling, spending time at her lake cabin, taking hikes, fishing, boating and the wonder of a starlit sky around a campfire. She was happiest when spending time with her family. Carol was a beacon of love, always there to counsel and help a friend in need. Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertha & Ray Cook; her siblings Fred Cook, Don Cook & Delores Sailor; and her beloved husband Marvin R Appling. Carol is survived by her three daughters & son-in-law: Karla Appling, Rosanna Appling, and Carrie & John Hutto. She is also survived by her five granddaughters, one grandson and two great-grandchildren. Due to current events, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. We, the family, request donations be made to the in her name at

