1/
Carol Pile
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Pile
October 5, 1944 - September 7, 2020
Wichita, KS - 75, passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born in Leon, Iowa on October 5, 1944 to Paul and Marion Jeter, they preceded her in death. Carol retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Postmaster in El Dorado, Kansas.
She is survived by son Wiley (Tanna) Redenbaugh and daughter Lisa (John) Gebhardt; grandchildren Bailie (Ben) Burke, John Wiley (Olivia) Gebhardt, Joshua Gebhardt, Elizabeth Gebhardt and Anna Gebhardt; siblings Shirley Good, Diana Smith, Bob Jeter, Becky Williams; several nieces and nephews. Private family services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved