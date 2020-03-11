Benoit, Carol Sue 63, loving mother and devoted friend to all, passed away on March 6, 2020. Born on January 20, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas to "Dale" and Ann Maurice (Coleman) Thornburg. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother-in-law, Joseph Mikesell. Survived by her father, "Dale," son, Matt Benoit; daughter, Kaiti Benoit; sisters, Karen Mikesell, Deborah McDonald, all of the Wichita area. Celebration of Life Service, 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Central Community Church Chapel, 6100 W Maple, Wichita 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020