Carol Sue Madorin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Madorin.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Madorin, Carol Sue 68, Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Scheduler, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Monday, May 27; Service, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and June Thornton; sister, Glenda Cole; daughter, Stephanie Madorin. Survivors: daughters, Mendi (Brian) Roberts, Rachelle (Rolando) Romero; sons, Shawn (Mandy) Stevens, Christopher (Samantha Paulsen) Madorin; brothers, Don (Jan) Thornton, Dennis (Karen) Thornton, Kevin Thornton, Rick (Terry) Grimes, Randall (Michelle Walz) Thornton; sisters, Judy Thornton, Rhonda (Nate) Ahern; 9 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. Memorials established with National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 (www.npct.us) and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.