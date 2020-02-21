Carol Sue (Seefeldt) Oppriecht

Oppriecht, Carol Sue (Seefeldt) 73, passed away Feb 18, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born in Rockford, IL on February 4, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. Seefeldt and Myrtle I. Goodsell and by her sister, Kathleen Seefeldt. She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years; Rev. Kermit L. Oppriecht, her children, Eric (Desta) Oppriecht of Kansas City, MO; Ethan (Mindy) Oppriecht of Derby, KS; and Erin (Ben) Olson of McLouth, KS, 9 grandchildren and brother James Seefeldt of Neillsville, WI. Visitation, 5:30-7:30 pm, Sunday, February 23, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service, 10 am, Monday, Feb. 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Derby, KS. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020
