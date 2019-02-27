HAYSVILLE-Stephens, Carol Sue 85, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born February 14, 1934 to Ray and Ethel (Swicegood) Furnish in Miami, OK. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel; parents; and sisters. Carol is survived by her children, Pamela (Robert) Church, Nancy Brockleman, and David (Donna) Stephens; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchild. Visitation: Thursday, February 28, 2019, from to 6-8 PM with Funeral Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 PM, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, KS 67060. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Contributions: KS Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019