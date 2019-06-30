Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Wolfe Konek. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita , KS View Map Inurnment 11:30 AM Graceland Cemetery Meade , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Konek, Carol Wolfe Co-founder of the Women's Studies Department at Wichita State University and an irrepressible community activist and civic leader, died peacefully on June 27, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home surrounded by her loving family. During her long service at WSU Carol guided students to connect their personal lives with the larger political forces in the world. She did so herself by writing a memoir, Daddyboy, about her father's battle with Alzheimer's disease just as that disease was becoming recognized as a major national health concern. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, July 2, at East Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita. Inurnment will be at 11:30 am on July 3 at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS. Carol was born in Meade on January 6, 1934. She earned her BA at Kansas University, her MA at WSU and her PhD in Higher Education at the University of Oklahoma. In addition to teaching and writing, she was always excited about opportunities to promote positive change in her community and worldwide. She participated in the United Nations Conferences on Women in Mexico City, Nairobi and Beijing. Prior to the Beijing conference in 1995 she traveled on the "Peace Train" with 232 women from 45 countries meeting with women's groups and parliaments in countries from Finland to China. She also participated in International Interdisciplinary Congresses on Women in Ireland, Costa Rica, and Australia, conducted research at the International Women's Archives in Amsterdam, and served with Women Studies delegations in Minsk, Moscow and St Petersburg. Locally, her volunteer board service included the Wichita Airport Authority, Wichita Library Board, Women's Equality Coalition, Women's Alcohol Services, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, YWCA, , Lifeline, and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention. Carol was preceded in death in 2009 by her beloved husband of 55 years, John. Also proceeded in death by her parents Leonard and Fern Wolfe, brother Norman Thomas Wolfe, and grandson Damon Konek. She is survived by her daughters Jill Konek and Jana Konek Ward (Larry), both of Wichita, and sons J.D. Konek of Long Beach, CA and Jeff Konek of Leucadia, CA; sister-in-law Ruth Konek of Russellville, AR; grandchildren Dylan of Longmont, CO and Ian Konek of Long Beach, CA; and great-grandchild Ryder Konek of Lawrence, KS. Memorials have been established with the Wichita Family Crisis Center and The Lord's Diner. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes may be sent to the family via

