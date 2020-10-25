Carole Wright
November 28, 1935 - October 16, 2020
Clive, Iowa - Helen Carole Wright, age 84, of Clive, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Memorial services are pending.
Carole was born November 28, 1935 in Concordia, Kansas to Earl and Corrine (Hedstrom) Sholander. Some of her fondest memories as a child were the California trips with her parents and siblings and hanging out with her Planeview High School friends in Wichita. After high school, Carole started her career in telecommunications as a Telephone Operator with Southwestern Bell before relocating to Des Moines and finishing out her career with U.S. West. She was active for nearly 40 years with a local Bible fellowship with The Way International.
Carole was preceded in death by her father Earl, mother Corrine, brother Jack Sholander, and great-granddaughter Madeline Weis. Carole is survived by her children, Cindy (Robert) Weis, Glen (Carmita) Wright, Gary Wright, and Steven Wright; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce Goodrich, and Jo Ann Gard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Way International. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
