Carolee Hubelie

Hubeli, Carolee age 91, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone Company employee, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Memorial service 10 am Thursday, July 16, Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita. Carolee is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, James and Sylvia Hershey; sons-in-law, Steven Hammond and Stewart Heersche; and 8 siblings. Survivors include her son, Steve (Lori); daughters Terra Hammond, Debbie Heersche, Tonya Moore (Tom); grandchildren, Jessica Keene (JR), Joshua Hubeli (Chanda), Chad Hammond (Stacie), Melissa Simpson (Matt), Kevin Hammond (Samantha), Jason Heersche (Jordan), Matt Heersche (Camille), Joey Heersche and Jen Moore; great-grandchildren, Otto, Zoey, Anderson, Gideon, Nate, Brendan, Gabby, Jakey, Kaleb, Hudson, Charlie, Rebecca and Logan. Memorial donations to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 View tributes at smithfamily mortuaries.com