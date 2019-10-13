Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee Jane Bennett. View Sign Service Information Hillside Funeral Home West 2929 West Thirteenth Street Wichita , KS 67203 (316)-943-2929 Send Flowers Notice

Bennett, Carolee Jane Age 87 went to be with Jesus on Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born March 7, 1932, in Hoisington, Kansas. She attended Colorado Women's College. She married Bobby C. Bennett in 1951. After his untimely death in 1966, she found her second love with Roy Bennett; they were married for 52 years. She was a longtime and faithful member of Asbury Church. She loved cardinals, scrapbooking, collecting teddy bears and dolls. Full of the joy of the Lord, she always had a smile on her face and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a loving person who will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and daughter, Debra Gregory. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (John) Curtis, Lisa (Larry) Smith; favorite son, Kevin (Shirley) Bennett; grandchildren: Brianna, Bobbie Jane, Drew, KCJ, Codi, Bailey, Adam, Ryan, Jace and Russel, as well as numerous great grandchildren, and sister, Suzanne (Larry) Burgess. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tues., Oct. 15, 2019, at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS. Funeral Service, 1 pm, Wed., Oct. 16, 2019, at Asbury Church, 2801 W. 15th, Wichita, KS, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Asbury Church.



