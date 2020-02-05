Reichenborn, Carolee Jeanette 78, homemaker, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Carolee volunteered in the gift shop at St. Francis Hospital, at CASA, and worked as a para in the Goddard school district. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carolee was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vivian McFadden; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors: husband, Raymond; son, Scott (Barbara) Reichenborn of Cheney; daughter, Tanya Farrar and family; grandchildren, Clif (Ashley) Reichenborn and Molly Reichenborn all of Wichita; great-granddaughter, Lettye Reichenborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020