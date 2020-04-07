EL DORADO-Lara, Carolina Carolina's life began on January 3, 1941 in Wellington, KS; the daughter of Bennie and Jenny (Alcantar) Gonzales. Carolina, 79, passed away on April 3, 2020 in El Dorado. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where a Rosary will be held at 7pm. Carolina will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 am. Memorial Contributions in her name may be directed to the . We invite you to attend both the visitation and the rosary, but remind you to practice social distancing. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Carolina at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020