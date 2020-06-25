Baba, Caroline Ann 72, passed away suddenly June 20, 2020. She was born January 17, 1948 in Nashville Tennessee to James Robert Jr. and Anna Mae Bauman. She moved to Wichita Kansas in 1979 where she met her husband of 40 years. She was active in Girl Scouting and PTA. She was a great lover of animals and saved many strays. She loved working with children as a school bus driver for many years. Nothing was more important to Caroline than her family. She loved planning family get-togethers with her special stylish touch. Her daughters were the center of her world and her grandsons the apple of her eye. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her next grandchild. Caroline's legacy of love will live on in her brother James Robert Bauman III, husband Greggory J. Baba, daughters Michelle Baba and Amber Coffelt, and grandsons Alex Coffelt and Jesse Coffelt. Graveside 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Sedan, KS.