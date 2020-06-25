Caroline Ann Baba
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baba, Caroline Ann 72, passed away suddenly June 20, 2020. She was born January 17, 1948 in Nashville Tennessee to James Robert Jr. and Anna Mae Bauman. She moved to Wichita Kansas in 1979 where she met her husband of 40 years. She was active in Girl Scouting and PTA. She was a great lover of animals and saved many strays. She loved working with children as a school bus driver for many years. Nothing was more important to Caroline than her family. She loved planning family get-togethers with her special stylish touch. Her daughters were the center of her world and her grandsons the apple of her eye. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her next grandchild. Caroline's legacy of love will live on in her brother James Robert Bauman III, husband Greggory J. Baba, daughters Michelle Baba and Amber Coffelt, and grandsons Alex Coffelt and Jesse Coffelt. Graveside 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Sedan, KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved